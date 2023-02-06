HWG Holdings LP Invests $1.09 Million in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Mueller Industries comprises 0.8% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.41. 22,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $71.41. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

