HWG Holdings LP Buys Shares of 13,904 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,904 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,102,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after buying an additional 10,829,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

SWN traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,838,818. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

