HWG Holdings LP Acquires New Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,301,000. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after purchasing an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 312,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. 64,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.28. The stock has a market cap of $954.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.43 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 331.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

