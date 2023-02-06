HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.43. HUYA shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 413,977 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. HSBC lifted their target price on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 101.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 656,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.