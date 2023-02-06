Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $216.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.