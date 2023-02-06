Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $386.67.
HNTIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 420 ($5.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 340 ($4.20) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Hunting Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $4.00 on Monday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hunting (HNTIF)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.