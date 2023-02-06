Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Humana makes up 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,347,000 after acquiring an additional 475,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,155,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.24.

Humana stock traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.21. 159,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,814. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.91. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

