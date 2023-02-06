Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.