Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 513,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

