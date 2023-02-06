Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.02.

HBM opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.32. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$11.17.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

