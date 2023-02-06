Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.50 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

