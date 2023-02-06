HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) EVP Sells $69,316.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HNI Stock Down 0.2 %

HNI opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of HNI

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HNI by 252.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HNI by 89.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HNI by 32.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Articles

