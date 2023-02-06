HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) EVP Sells $69,316.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HNI opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $44.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HNI by 252.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HNI by 89.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HNI by 32.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.
