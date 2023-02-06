Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.45

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Hive has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $208.17 million and approximately $69.68 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 458,652,254 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

