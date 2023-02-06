Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $148.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.69.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $99,652,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $98,913,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 816,600 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,400,000 after buying an additional 730,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Stories

