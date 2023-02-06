HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($19.57) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.72) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of HelloFresh stock traded up €0.11 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching €23.61 ($25.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.83. HelloFresh has a one year low of €19.94 ($21.67) and a one year high of €74.64 ($81.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.16.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

