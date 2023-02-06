Hedera Price Hits $0.0707 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $53.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,160 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,160.20979 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07338578 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $71,496,617.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

