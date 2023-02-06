HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $62.26. Approximately 101,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 740,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,475,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

