Head to Head Review: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) & Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) and Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex and Adstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $425.55 million 5.66 -$1.48 million ($0.05) -321.00 Adstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -1.61% 13.30% 4.36% Adstar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vertex and Adstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 1 3 4 0 2.38 Adstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertex presently has a consensus price target of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than Adstar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Adstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vertex beats Adstar on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Adstar

AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in North Merrick, NY.

