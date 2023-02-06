Head-To-Head Review: Investview (INVU) & Its Peers

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Investview to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Investview and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investview N/A N/A N/A Investview Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Investview and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investview 0 0 0 0 N/A Investview Competitors 738 3828 5960 100 2.51

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Investview’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investview has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

0.0% of Investview shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Investview shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investview and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investview N/A N/A -0.03 Investview Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,075.72

Investview’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Investview. Investview is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Investview peers beat Investview on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc. is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market. The company was founded by Ryan Smith, Chad Miller, Annette Raynor, and Mario Romano on January 30, 1946 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

