Head-To-Head Contrast: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) & Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yamana Gold and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 1 5 0 2.83 Gatos Silver 0 3 0 0 2.00

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus price target of $6.73, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Gatos Silver has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential downside of 13.97%. Given Yamana Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

58.9% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 13.99% 6.03% 3.76% Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yamana Gold and Gatos Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.85 billion 2.95 $147.50 million $0.26 21.88 Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Gatos Silver on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

