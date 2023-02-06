Head-To-Head Contrast: Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) versus First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI)

Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) and First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scopus BioPharma and First Wave BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scopus BioPharma N/A N/A -$26.95 million N/A N/A First Wave BioPharma N/A N/A -$58.54 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scopus BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A First Wave BioPharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scopus BioPharma and First Wave BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Wave BioPharma has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. Given First Wave BioPharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Wave BioPharma is more favorable than Scopus BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Scopus BioPharma and First Wave BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scopus BioPharma N/A -4,017.69% -440.68% First Wave BioPharma N/A N/A -298.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Scopus BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Scopus BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Scopus BioPharma has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Wave BioPharma has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Wave BioPharma beats Scopus BioPharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has strategic partnerships with the City of Hope, National Institutes of Health Program, and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem for its lead development and other programs. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc. and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc. in December 2017. Scopus BioPharma Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm is involved in a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. Its programs include FW-UP, FW-UC, FW-CD, FW-COV, FW-ICI-AC, MS1819, COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-EPI. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

