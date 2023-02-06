Head-To-Head Analysis: Getaround (NYSE:GETR) & Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Getaround has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Getaround alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and Avis Budget Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround N/A N/A -0.10% Avis Budget Group 23.09% -473.08% 11.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

76.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Getaround and Avis Budget Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A Avis Budget Group $9.31 billion 0.96 $1.29 billion $53.72 4.01

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than Getaround.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Getaround and Avis Budget Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avis Budget Group 2 4 2 0 2.00

Getaround currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 392.42%. Avis Budget Group has a consensus price target of $217.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Getaround’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Getaround is more favorable than Avis Budget Group.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats Getaround on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getaround

(Get Rating)

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The International segment leases out vehicles in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. The company was founded by Warren E. Avis in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Getaround Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getaround and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.