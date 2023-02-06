Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.63 and last traded at $51.63. Approximately 12,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 84,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $666.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haynes International news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $119,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,959 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Haynes International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

See Also

