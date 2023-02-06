Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Sells $34,710.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $569.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.10%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HA. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 299.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

