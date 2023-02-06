Hartree Partners LP Makes New Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Alto Ingredients accounts for 0.1% of Hartree Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Alto Ingredients by 150.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ALTO opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $249.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $336.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

