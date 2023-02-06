Hartree Partners LP Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hartree Partners LP trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,750 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up approximately 2.8% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $86.01 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

