Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROUS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,328. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.