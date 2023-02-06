Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,331.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 146,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

