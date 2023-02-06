Hamel Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

EMR stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 481,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,149. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

