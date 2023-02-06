Hamel Associates Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,562,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.