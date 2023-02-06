Hamel Associates Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $109.07. 3,453,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,162,690. The company has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

