Hamel Associates Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.81. 1,054,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

