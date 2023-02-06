Hamel Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.06. 1,821,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,359,228. The company has a market capitalization of $159.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

