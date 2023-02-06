Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HMACU)

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HMACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 7th. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMACU opened at $10.35 on Monday. Hainan Manaslu Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.46.

Institutional Trading of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,727,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hainan Manaslu Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,479,000.

About Hainan Manaslu Acquisition

Hainan Manaslu Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Haikou, China.

