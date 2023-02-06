GYEN Trading 1.1% Lower This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $40.91 million and approximately $473,868.01 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

