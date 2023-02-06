GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.65) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.45) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.38) target price on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,524.44 ($18.83).

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,439.60 ($17.78) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.93. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.82) and a one year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.16). The firm has a market cap of £58.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GSK Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 79.13%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,750.65). In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,320.04). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,750.65). Insiders bought 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,115 in the last quarter.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

