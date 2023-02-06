Gregory L. Burns Sells 3,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

