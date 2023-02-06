Governance OHM Trading Up 1.6% This Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $2,645.94 or 0.11513880 BTC on major exchanges. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $77,173.56 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
