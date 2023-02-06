GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $8.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

GPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GPRO opened at $5.69 on Monday. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $887.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.38.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. GoPro had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GoPro by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 169,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

