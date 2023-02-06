GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Sells 3,313 Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Guild accounts for approximately 1.1% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guild were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Stock Performance

GHLD opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Guild Holdings has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.12 million. Guild had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 28.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guild from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Guild Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

