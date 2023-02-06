GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Buys 18,782 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 6.3% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $61.15 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.