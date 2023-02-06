Golden Goose (GOLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,848.33

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $91,305.37 and approximately $3,848.33 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 80.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

