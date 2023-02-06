Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Up 3.6%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 18,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 38,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
