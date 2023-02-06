Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Up 3.6%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 18,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 38,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,183 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

