GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 7%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 82,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 204,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of GeoPark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

GeoPark Trading Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company has a market cap of $792.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.43.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.00 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 20,879.98% and a net margin of 20.49%. On average, analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Featured Articles

