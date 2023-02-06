Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTUGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.57. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 1,319,467 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $855.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of -0.85.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,058,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 610,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

