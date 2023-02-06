GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 5.4% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 3,359,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,159,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in GameStop by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 376,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

