G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,862.18 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00087855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 279.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00024374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001914 BTC.

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

