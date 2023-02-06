Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $48.90. Approximately 546,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,163,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FUTU shares. CLSA cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Futu Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.85 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 18.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 564.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

