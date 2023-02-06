Fure Financial Corp Takes $1.99 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,740,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,765 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 668,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 143,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

