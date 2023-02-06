Fure Financial Corp Invests $4.10 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 138,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.4% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fure Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,500,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,452,000 after buying an additional 1,751,459 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,462,000 after buying an additional 1,413,513 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38,898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,251,000 after buying an additional 8,482,899 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737,383 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,205,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.78. 818,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $40.57.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

