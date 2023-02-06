Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 157,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 586,906 shares.The stock last traded at $19.27 and had previously closed at $18.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($62.99) to €51.80 ($56.30) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.96) to €33.00 ($35.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($43.48) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,948.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.