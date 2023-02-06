Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 157,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 586,906 shares.The stock last traded at $19.27 and had previously closed at $18.98.
A number of research firms have commented on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($62.99) to €51.80 ($56.30) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.96) to €33.00 ($35.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($43.48) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.
The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.
